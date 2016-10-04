Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Welcome to NW Cannabis Connection We Serve the Puyallup, Tacoma, Sumner, Milton, Fife, Lake Tapps, Bonney Lake, Buckley, South Prairie, Orting, Graham, Parkland, Lakewood, Frederickson, Spanaway, South Hill areas.
We are located right off Highway 512 in Puyallup On Canyon Rd E and 116th Ave next to Austin Pro Maxx and across from Walgreens and Safeway. With Parking in the Front and Back.
We Open Early & Close Late
8am - 1pm Monday Thru Saturday
9am - 9pm Sunday
Here at NW Cannabis Connection we have exceptional customer service and knowledgeable Bud tenders. We came from the Medical Cannabis industry and have been helping patients since 2010.
Their are 3 bud tending stations to help you with your purchasing needs.
We Offer a Large Selection Of Marijuana Flower, Concentrates, Edibles, Topicals, Tinctures, Pre-Rolls, Cartridges, Glass Pipes and Accessories.
Flower starts at $7 a gram / $18 an 1/8th
Concentrates start at $15 a 1/2 gram / $25 a gram
We try to have the Best deals in Town - Quality product at affordable Prices - Check out our daily specials at [Www.NWCannabisConnections.com](www.nwcannabisconnections.com)
We Carry Many different Cannabis producers
Agro Mechanix, Alis Group, Artizen, Avitas, Seattle Spot Bakery, Doc Croc, Dream City, Ethos Extracts, Evergreen Herbal, The Greenery, The Green Vault, Fireline, Forbidden Farms, Forte Farms, Harmony Farms, Hempkings, Ladyhelm Farms, Landseye Logistics, North Coast Concentrates, Northwest Cannabis Solutions, OG Farms, Ol' Goat Cannabis, Oleum Extracts, Serenity Gardens, Sitka, Sticky Budz, Sweet Nirvana Bakery, Swift Edibles, The Green Vault, Top Shelf, Torch Northwest, White Star, Viva Cannabis.
!!! Come in and Check out our daily Specials !!!