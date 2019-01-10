174 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 114
Show All 30
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$245
Deals
Wake and Bake / Happy Hippy Hour
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2051
Come stop by and check out our awesome deals! Monday-Friday Wake and Bake: 8:00am-11:00am Save 5% off anything in store! Happy Hippy Hour: 4:20pm-7:00pm Save 5% off anything in store!'
Does not apply to $3 gram
Wake and Bake / Happy Hippy Hour
Valid 10/1/2019 – 1/1/2051
Come stop by and check out our awesome deals! Monday-Friday Wake and Bake: 8:00am-11:00am Save 5% off anything in store! Happy Hippy Hour: 4:20pm-7:00pm Save 5% off anything in store!'
Does not apply to $3 gram
Staff picks
Creme Rose
from Quantum Oregon
11.45%
THC
0%
CBD
Creme Rose
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Cookies
from Quantum Oregon
18.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cookies
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
All Products
Cookies Of Asgard - CBD
from Jah Love Farms
11.6%
THC
13.6%
CBD
Cookies Of Asgard
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
New Years Eve Dream
from Lake Creek Cannabis
20.37%
THC
0%
CBD
New Years Eve Dream
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ALL Prices *INCLUDE* Sales Tax!
from n/a
0.01%
THC
1%
CBD
n/a
Strain
$0.011 g
In-store only
Pug's Breath
from Quantum Oregon
18.6%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Pug's Breath
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Indiana Bubblegum
from Meraki Gardens
17.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Bubble Gum
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dutch Treat
from Zuni
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$61 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dolato
from Lake Creek Cannabis
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Dolato
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake
from Kleen Karma Gardens
28.56%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fire OG
from Kleen Karma Gardens
28.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Quantum Oregon
19.76%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
5 Stars
from Quantum Oregon
18.49%
THC
0%
CBD
5 Stars
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mimosa
from Quantum Oregon
21.1%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting
from Kleen Karma Gardens
27.69%
THC
0%
CBD
Vanilla Frosting
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Disco Biscuits
from Meraki Gardens
28.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Disco Biscuits
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Midnight Snack
from Meraki Gardens
23.6%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Midnight Snack
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ACDC
from Aroma Cannabis
0.91%
THC
19.18%
CBD
ACDC
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Cinex
from 45th Parallel Farms
22.9%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Grape Cinex
Strain
$51 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Wreck
from 45th Parallel Farms
28.81%
THC
1.29%
CBD
Northern Wreck
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Siberian Sherbet
from Quantum Oregon
21.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Siberian Sherbet
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Eskimo Dawg
from Aroma Cannabis
21.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Eskimo Dawg
Strain
$31 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shire
from Quantum Oregon
19.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Shire
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Strip
from Quantum Oregon
14.75%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Sunset Strip
Strain
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Orange Cream Live Resin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
73.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cream
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Lemon Cookies Live Resin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
71.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Cookies
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Sour Flo Live Rosin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
74.2%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Sour Flo
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Wedding Crashers Live Rosin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
74%
THC
2.2%
CBD
Wedding Crasher
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Strawberry Banana Live Rosin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
73.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Caribbean Breeze Live Resin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
72.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Caribbean Breeze
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Siberian Sherbert Terp Sauce (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
71.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Siberian Sherbert
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Sorbetto Live Resin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
69.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sorbetto
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Orange Creamsicle Live Resin (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
73.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Creamsicle
Strain
$321 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Strawberry Banana Diamonds (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
85.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$421 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Herer of the Headdog Nug Run (1g)
from Dr. Jolly's
62.17%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Herer of the Headdog
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Banana OG Shatter (1g)
from Dr. Jolly's
72.67%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Ebony & Ivory Shatter (1g)
from Dr. Jolly's
75.77%
THC
0.01%
CBD
ebony & ivory
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Cvndyland Extract (1g)
from Dr. Jolly's
67.78%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$241 g
In-store only
Quantum Alchemy - Creme Rose Terp Sauce (1g)
from Quantum Oregon
72.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Creme Rose
Strain
$221 g
In-store only
Dr. Jolly's - Sundae Driver Live Resin (1g)
from Dr. Jolly's
67.58%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sundae Driver
Strain
$361 g
In-store only
12345