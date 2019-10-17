We started Wild West Emporium with simple goals: Provide quality cannabis at an affordable price and give patients and customers the knowledge to understand what they're consuming. We have little to no wait times and are located off the number 19 bus line next to Brentwood City Park (near the DQ on Duke!). We offer a 10% discount for Veterans and we do not charge OMMP patients sales tax. **All Prices Listed on the Menu Include Sales-Tax!