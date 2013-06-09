jro1976
4.6
10 reviews
Fantastic
Well set up, answers all questions and an easy shopping experience.
Small building but everything I’ve bought from here has been straight quality as a person who shops on Leafly and goes to many different dispensaries this one has stepped out and went beyond the extra mile with the quality of bud you have to chose from even the lower shelf stuff looks good but the prices are also reasonable with many different ways to save money like wale a bake deals and Friday deals I’ve yet to actually buy from the lower shelf but it’s definitely not bad compared to most shops I’ve returned to this place since finding it probably 5-6 times and plan to go in much more maybe even today great job guys keep up the good work it is appreciated!
Been a loyal patron for a lonh, long time. However, the inreasingly negative experience(s), encountering these pretentious and pre-occupied Bud Tenders has finally reached a point of influence. I will not return here under any circumstanceu. The guy today was absolutely beyond rude and disrespectful. I didn't go to a dispensary to engage in giddy conversation. However, don't be a Dick and be civil, or don't be in a customer service position, really simple. Unacceptable!
This place is awesome definitely in my top three recommended places!! Great prices and awesome customer service!!
Some staff very friendly and knowledgeable. Flower is plentiful, but limited selection of carts, edibles etc.
This is the best dispensary in Portland. Leslie is very knowledgeable in concentrates with excellent customer service. I would definitely recommend this place.
Everyone in there was amazing and helpful and sweet!
Awesome employees, great prices, good selection, and welcoming "at-home" feeling!! 10/10 would recommend
Awesome staff, excellent cartridges, impossible to beat prices!