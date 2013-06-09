Gingers24 on September 28, 2019

Small building but everything I’ve bought from here has been straight quality as a person who shops on Leafly and goes to many different dispensaries this one has stepped out and went beyond the extra mile with the quality of bud you have to chose from even the lower shelf stuff looks good but the prices are also reasonable with many different ways to save money like wale a bake deals and Friday deals I’ve yet to actually buy from the lower shelf but it’s definitely not bad compared to most shops I’ve returned to this place since finding it probably 5-6 times and plan to go in much more maybe even today great job guys keep up the good work it is appreciated!