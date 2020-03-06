128 products
Seniors Discount 10%
Seniors Discount of 10% off on regularly priced products available by request! Please have your ID available to receive the discount.
Staff picks
Broken Coast Quadra - 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Headstash
Strain
$52.95⅛ ounce
Edison Blue Velvet 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Velvet
Strain
$49.95⅛ ounce
Emerald Health White Rhino 3.5g
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
17%
THC
0%
CBD
White Rhino
Strain
$54.95⅛ ounce
HEXO Terra 3.5g
from HEXO
0.38%
THC
11%
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$29.95⅛ ounce
High Tide Dark Star 3.5g
from HIGH TIDE
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Dark Star
Strain
$54.95⅛ ounce
RIFF Sweet Jersey 3 - 3.5g
from RIFF
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sweet Jersey 3
Strain
$34.95⅛ ounce
Sundial Twilight 3.5g
from Sundial Cannabis
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Jager OG
Strain
$44.95⅛ ounce
Tantalus Labs Blue Dream 3.5g
from Tantalus Labs
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$48.95⅛ ounce
Vertical Cold Creek Kush 3.5g
from Vertical
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Cold Creek Kush
Strain
$61.95⅛ ounce
HEXO Elixr CBD MCT Oral Spray - 15ml
from HEXO
2.29mg
THC
52.6mg
CBD
Remedy
Strain
$64.95each
QWEST Reserve Spirit Qwest Pre-Roll 1g x 2
from QWEST CANNABIS
15%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$41.95pack of 2
Blissco Cloud Walker Pre-Rolls 0.5g x 2
from Blissco
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Cloud Walker
Strain
$21.95pack of 2
All Products
Good Supply Jean Guy 1g
from Good Supply
22%
THC
0%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$10.451 gram
Tweed Houndstooth 1g
from Tweed
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Candyland
Strain
$13.451 gram
Tweed Highlands 3.5g
from Tweed
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Highlands
Strain
$41.95⅛ ounce
Solei Gather 3.5g
from Solei
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
Daily Special Sativa 3.5g
from Daily Special
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.95⅛ ounce
Houseplant Sativa 3.5g
from Houseplant
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$55.95⅛ ounce
Houseplant Indica 3.5g
from Houseplant
24%
THC
0%
CBD
$52.95⅛ ounce
Daily Special Indica 15g
from Daily Special
16%
THC
0%
CBD
$74.95½ ounce
Daily Special Indica 3.5g
from Daily Special
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.95⅛ ounce
Good Supply Dealer's Pick Indica 3.5g
from Good Supply
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$32.95⅛ ounce
Daily Special Sativa 15g
from Daily Special
20%
THC
0%
CBD
$74.95½ ounce
Royal High Super Skunk 3.5g
from Royal High
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$42.95⅛ ounce
7Acres Jean Guy - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
$55.95⅛ ounce
Aurora Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora
11%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
$21.95⅛ ounce
Aurora Blue Dream 1g
from Aurora
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$11.951 gram
Aurora Blue Dream 3.5g
from Aurora
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$36.45⅛ ounce
Aurora LA Confidential 3.5
from Aurora
18%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$24.99⅛ ounce
Aurora MK Ultra 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$36.95⅛ ounce
Aurora OG Melon 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain Krypt OG x 91 Chemdawg
Strain
$38.95⅛ ounce
Aurora Temple CBD 3.5g
from Aurora
0.3%
THC
9%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$37.95⅛ ounce
Color Cannabis Pedros Sweet Sativa 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Pedro's Sweet Sativa
Strain
$35.95⅛ ounce
Delta 9 White Out 3.5g
from Delta 9 Labs
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Whiteout
Strain
$42.95⅛ ounce
DNA Chocolate Fondue 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
$51.95⅛ ounce
DNA Kosher Kush 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$51.95⅛ ounce
DNA Lemon Skunk 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
$51.95⅛ ounce
Edison Casa Blanca 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Mongolian
Strain
$35.95⅛ ounce
Edison City Lights 1g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$10.451 gram
Edison City Lights 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
$35.95⅛ ounce
