All Products
Good Supply Dealer's Pick Indica 3.5G
from Good Supply
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Broken Coast Moresby 3.5g
from Broken Coast Cannabis
12.5%
THC
0%
CBD
The One
Strain
Sundial Berry Bliss 1g
from Sundial Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Voodoo Child
Strain
Edison Rio Bravo 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Wabanaki
Strain
Tweed Highlands 3.5g
from Tweed
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Highlands
Strain
Daily Special Indica 3.5G
from Daily Special
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
DNA Genetics Kosher Kush 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
Tweed Highlands 1g
from Tweed
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Highlands
Strain
Daily Special Sativa 15G
from Daily Special
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Daily Special Indica 15G
from Daily Special
16.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Daily Special Sativa 3.5G
from Daily Special
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Houseplant Sativa 3.5G
from Houseplant
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Chemdog
Strain
Houseplant Indica 3.5G
from Houseplant
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
91 Krypt
Strain
Sundial Zen Berry 7G
from Sundial Cannabis
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
Royal High Super Skunk 3.5G
from Royal High
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
7Acres Jean Guy - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Jean Guy
Strain
7Acres White Widow - 3.5g
from 7ACRES
17%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
Acreage Pharms CBD Kush - 3.5g
from Acreage Pharms
6.7%
THC
9.33%
CBD
CBD Kush
Strain
Acreage Pharms Sensi Star - 3.5g
from Acreage Pharms
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Sensi Star
Strain
AltaVie Harmonic - 3.5g
from AltaVie
8%
THC
7.7%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
Aurora Banana Split - 3.5g
from Aurora
11.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana Split
Strain
Aurora LA Confidential 3.5
from Aurora
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
Aurora OG Melon 3.5g
from Aurora
14%
THC
0%
CBD
Captain Krypt OG x 91 Chemdawg
Strain
Aurora Summer Fling 3.5g
from Aurora
10%
THC
0%
CBD
Color Cannabis Pedros Sweet Sativa 3.5g
from Color Cannabis
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Pedro's Sweet Sativa
Strain
Delta 9 White Out 3.5g
from Delta 9 Labs
18.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Whiteout
Strain
DNA Chocolate Fondue 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Chocolate Fondue
Strain
DNA Lemon Skunk 3.5g
from DNA Genetics
14.4%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Lemon Skunk
Strain
Edison Casa Blanca 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
16.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Mongolian
Strain
Edison City Lights 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
14.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
Edison City Lights 7g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
14%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Critical Kush
Strain
Edison El Dorado 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
19%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kanata
Strain
Edison Limelight 3.5g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Ultra Sour
Strain
Edison Lola Montes 1g
from Edison Cannabis Co.
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
Haven St. No. 402 Blueberry Kush 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
15.83%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
Haven St. No. 411 Cruise Control 3.5g
from Haven St. Premium Cannabis
11.21%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Cruise Control
Strain
HEXO Helios 3.5g
from HEXO
14.14%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Snow Leopard
Strain
HEXO Lagoon 3.5g
from HEXO
17.8%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Northern Berry
Strain
HEXO Nebula 3.5g
from HEXO
11.82%
THC
0.06%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
HEXO Sierra 3.5g
from HEXO
5.94%
THC
10.02%
CBD
Shark Shock
Strain
