7seas8 on June 7, 2019

What a poor joke this staff is. I've been using cannabis for longer then some of the staff at have been alive and was treated as if everything I know isn't true, and that what I ACTUALLY wanted, wasn't what I should buy. Instead I was told to buy over $50 of what was I was told was some of the best in house. I got back home to a container full sticks and stems weighing 3.1 grams that barely gave me a buzz, tasted awful, and could be grown in my backyard with little to no care for the end result. If this store takes any of their reviews for what they are worth, get rid of your condescending manager and carry product worth while for the ridiculous price you are gouging consumers for. Won't be coming back here. Don't waste your time, plenty of other helpful shops in Edmonton with staff that know what they are talking about.