Offering a massive selection of products and brands, Nova Farms is the reigning authority on all things cannabis at unbeatable prices. Our budtenders are knowledgeable, attentive, and always ready to help our customers at every step. Nova Farms is committed to providing the best possible cannabis experience and our staff is eager to serve you. Our two main locations in Attleboro and Framingham (Coming Soon) are easily accessible and convenient, making purchasing cannabis and accessories easier than ever before.