NOXX: Marijuana Dispensary 28th St, Grand Rapids is an adult-use dispensary located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This location is a recreational dispensary near the Woodland Mall and serves the surrounding towns of East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Cutlerville, Cascade and Wyoming. NOXX opened up in September, 2022 hosting a grand opening celebration showing off brands such as Viola, Cookies, Common Citizen, Michigander Fire, Redbud Roots, Cali Blaze, Platinum Vape, MKX, BREEZE, Jeter, Primitiv, Wana, Smokiez, Wyld, Evolution, Spaceman, Packwoods, Crude Boys, Drip, Errlking, Kiva, Quicky, Choice and MORE! NOXX offers a wide variety of strains and brands that will meet consumers where they want to shop. NOXX also strives to bring consumers the largest selection of cannabis brands and strains and the lowest cost. Take advantage of NOXX's To-Go window inside their dispensaries 28th street location! This allows customers to get their needed products as fast as possible! Don't want to leave your car? No problem! NOXX also offers curbside on all cannabis orders. When shopping at our 28th street location our parking lot is located on the East side of the building. Be sure to park in the lot between NOXX and the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen located in Grand Rapids, MI.