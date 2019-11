NRC Holistic Health Services Clinic is a Modesto Medical and Recreational Marijuana Dispensary NRC Holistic Health Services Clinic invites recreational cannabis consumers 21+ throughout Modesto to check out the dispensary’s large inventory of designer marijuana products. As a three-time cancer survivor, the owner of NRC is dedicated to sharing the team’s vast cannabis knowledge with marijuana users. They believe knowledge is power and hope to educate their network of Modesto marijuana patrons to make informed decisions on the choice of cannabis products. The NRC dispensary staff operates in full compliance with California Proposition 215 and Prop 64. The team is available to assist Modesto adult-users on site, 7 days a week. At this time, NRC only accepts cash and has an ATM located on site.