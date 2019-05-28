Mayportgirl on September 26, 2019

Last Friday was my first time to this place , loved how open the place feels and both employees were funny and helpful . I didn’t know it was free gram Friday if you bought so much and I bought way over 1/4 , I did get my 10% off .. they said nothing about the free gram Friday so when I get home I read more about them and run across the sale . I would say that was a missed opportunity for this business a new customer .....