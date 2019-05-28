Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
This is the perfect spot for the dispensary! Jeff, your freakin awesome!!!
Mayportgirl
on September 26, 2019
Last Friday was my first time to this place , loved how open the place feels and both employees were funny and helpful . I didn’t know it was free gram Friday if you bought so much and I bought way over 1/4 , I did get my 10% off .. they said nothing about the free gram Friday so when I get home I read more about them and run across the sale . I would say that was a missed opportunity for this business a new customer .....
Tristan90
on September 7, 2019
So far this is my favorite dispensary out of all the ones I’ve went to. Super friendly and know their bud 😋👊
amic2104
on September 5, 2019
They have a lot of variety of different stuff. Oh ya oz kush is awesome
Salyertime12
on August 21, 2019
One the best places in the state to get Quality Cannabis. Jeff treats you like a Bud tender should, very helpful.
Derrick_White
on July 31, 2019
Staff is very friendly. Always make you feel welcomed. Like going to the dealers house.
Wbarber1987
on July 18, 2019
love the suckers!
CJW_420
on June 29, 2019
I loved it, the guy that was working there was super friendly and helpful! He was so sweet! I will definitely be returning once they get more bud in since they were low.