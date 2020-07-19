AdventuresInDope on July 15, 2020

I’m biased partially because I live a couple blocks away, this making this place my usual dispensary. It’s nothing fancy, and that probably was not helped when the store was looted empty and forced to close for some weeks. Perhaps one silver lining from that setback seems that, since the store has reopened, that they are getting new/different/fresher product in. Service has always been nice, aside from a couple of annoying incidents stemming from the fact that their online ordering system, although it got us through the lock-outs, is, as another user put it, hot garbage. Fix that thing! It’s less stable than my mom! Anyway... love you Numed— or Nuera (wasn’t that the name of a hat company?)