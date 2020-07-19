Scribzilla
$100+ for 7 grams of medicine is criminal. I live in AZ and we got half zips for $80 Y'all need to step it up.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
NuEra is focused on a clinical and compassionate approach to providing medical grade cannabis to qualified Illinois Med patients and 21+ customers alike. We are a results driven medical and adult use cannabis provider. Our partnerships with production facilities statewide are focused on seeking the highest quality medical cannabis strains that can be grown and processed for use by patients to identify what can help. We have FREE PARKING at our W. North Street Chicago location which is located right off the I-90 highway in Chicago, Illinois. We are within walking distance of the North/Clybourn Redline Stop and the Damen Blueline Stop. Customers in Bucktown Oldtown, Wicker Park, Logan Square, Northside, River West, Downtown, and Noble Square are invited to explore their range of dispensary products. NuMed also welcomes West Loop, Fulton River, Gold Coast, Ukranian Village, and Lincoln Park customers to find relief at our dispensary.
I’m biased partially because I live a couple blocks away, this making this place my usual dispensary. It’s nothing fancy, and that probably was not helped when the store was looted empty and forced to close for some weeks. Perhaps one silver lining from that setback seems that, since the store has reopened, that they are getting new/different/fresher product in. Service has always been nice, aside from a couple of annoying incidents stemming from the fact that their online ordering system, although it got us through the lock-outs, is, as another user put it, hot garbage. Fix that thing! It’s less stable than my mom! Anyway... love you Numed— or Nuera (wasn’t that the name of a hat company?)
Jon C. always takes great care of my medical needs at NuMed. He knows the product lines and manufacturers well; and, he listens to questions and remembers preferences. Truly, all of the tenders at NuMed are a pleasure to work with. It’s always the favorite stop on my ever-expanding list of adulting errands.