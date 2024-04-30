nuEra DeKalb [Coming Soon!]
nuEra DeKalb [Coming Soon!]
dispensary
Recreational

nuEra DeKalb [Coming Soon!]

DeKalb, IL
624.7 miles away

About this dispensary

nuEra DeKalb [Coming Soon!]

Welcome to nuEra, DeKalb's newest adult-use cannabis dispensary, conveniently situated near Interstate 88 and near Northern Illinois University. Accessible from Cortland, Sycamore, Rochelle and Rockford we cater to a diverse clientele seeking quality cannabis. Our experienced budtenders are ready to guide you through our extensive, locally-sourced product range. We are committed to providing exceptional service and a welcoming atmosphere.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
818 W. Lincoln Hwy , Spc 7, DeKalb, IL
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

Hours unavailable

Photos of nuEra DeKalb [Coming Soon!]

Show all photos

0 Reviews of nuEra DeKalb [Coming Soon!]

