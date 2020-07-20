Zimone840520
Everyone is nice and knowledgable, they remember who I am and ask how you are feeling. best place I have been so far, staff is awesome!
NuEra is focused on a clinical and compassionate approach to providing medical grade cannabis to qualified Illinois Med patients and 21+ customers alike. We are a results driven medical and adult use cannabis provider. Our partnerships with production facilities statewide are focused on seeking the highest quality medical cannabis strains that can be grown and processed for use by patients to identify what can help.
The staff was VERY friendly and made sure to take the extra time to explain how each product was made, used, etc. Absolutely loved the atmosphere and didn't feel rushed at all