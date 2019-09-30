"Combining NUG's commitment to create premier cannabis retail stores with our company mission of normalizing the cannabis experience, the new NUG dispensary serves as a showcase for ‘best of the best cannabis’ grown and products manufactured in California. Equally important, the dispensary functions as an oasis for adult patients and consumers alike to feel comfortable, safe and knowledgeable before making a purchase,” said Dr. John Oram, NUG Founder and CEO.