Sincityhigh on May 11, 2019

You’ve come a long way, baby! Locals VIP program makes someone like me want to go back every day and the new order ahead was BOMB!! Just tried one of your in house strains called Rainmaker. Has 2 of my favorite terps- myrcene and limonene- soft mellow high. Very relaxing! The staff is very knowledgeable and answers questions confidently! Shout out to Tosh, order at home, got to store in 15 mins and walked in, special line for call ahead, she rang me out and I was outta there in 5 mins!