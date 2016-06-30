NuLeaf is Lake Tahoe's premiere boutique cannabis dispensary. We are conveniently located in Incline Village, NV. Staffed by the most experienced and professional team in the cannabis industry, NuLeaf customers can expect personalized one-on-one attention and assistance when they visit our store. NuLeaf's diverse leadership team has over 15 years of cannabis experience. With a forward-thinking approach, we have pioneered industry best-practices and have proven ourselves leaders in this field. Lake Tahoe locals - be sure to check out our extremely popular VIP program. Receive incredible perks, discounts, and invite-only event access. Keywords: Blue Dream, Wedding Cake, Purple Punch, Original Glue, 831 OG, A-Train, Atomic Bomb, Captain's Cake