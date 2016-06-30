CBDeke76 on November 1, 2019

Store is very beautiful and clean, I went in and there was a rep for a company called OE he explained that the hibernate tincture would be an awesome option for me since I was dealing with sleep issues and it is full of terpenes that are natural sedatives. I shopped around the store and the budtender Taylor who helped me mentioned edibles, drinks, and smoke options before explaining why the OE tincture is different. He was right, I took this product about 30 minutes before I laid down and woke up the next day after 7 hours of sleep, compared to my normal 3 hours of tossing and turning, refreshed and ready for the day. Thank you guys for helping me get some rest, I will for sure be coming back for another tincture when I run out.