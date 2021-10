Staff is fantastic! They're friendly and informative, never pushy or intrusive. Good pandemic safety - masks required, evident social distancing, hand sanitizer. Service is brisk and efficient, if you've made sure you preorder. If you drop in without preordering, they do have a room with a tablet where you can make an order. ATM on-site, or use debit at the counter with a fee. Easy parking on Ada Street. Great place to shop!