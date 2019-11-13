Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
It's World Kindness Day!! 10% off any flower purchase over 2g @ NuVue. Can't combine with other deals, expires 11/13!
About
Our award-winning dispensary features unique strains of hand-trimmed flower from our state-of-the-art cultivation facility. Our in-house extraction lab is home to RMextracts which produces THCa Crystals, Live Resin, Distillate, Shatter, Wax & more! The shelves in our dispensary are stocked with the highest quality flower, extracts, edibles, topicals, tinctures and more!! We offer happy hour specials, daily deals, loyalty rewards, and all Veterans receive a 10% discount on all purchases. Open 7 days a week.