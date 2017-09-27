duaneroe on September 24, 2019

Hands down the worst experience I’ve EVER had. The budtender I had was HORRIBLE. He couldn’t tell me anything about the growers, the quality of the flower, the feel you would get... All he kept telling me was that he’s not allowed by management to talk about anything and that he only smokes it all. I’ve heard of cartel backed dispensaries and this is honestly the first time I’ve ever felt I was in one. Don’t get me wrong, the facilities were great! However, if you want budtenders with any sort of knowledge or customer service... This is 100% not the place. I’ve been to dispensaries all over the country and work in the industry. I’ve NEVER met such a disengaged, I knowledgeable staff. Were it not for a buddy purchasing edies, I wouldn’t have dropped a dime in there. Definitely not the place I’d recommend for someone who is a first timer to visiting a dispensary.