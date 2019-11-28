**The Countries #1 Cannabis Destination** **Only 18 minutes from PDX International Airport .2 miles off Exit 16 off highway 84** Closest Dispensary to Multnomah Falls and the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge **Largest Selection in Oregon** **TAX INCLUDED ON ALL RECREATIONAL PRICES** **EXOTIC CANNABIS STRAINS FEATURED** www.nwcompassionmedicalcenter.com **Cleanest Cannabis Products In The Country** **Our Iconic, distinctively Historic shop isn't hard to miss as your heading east off Interstate Highway 84 exit 16 Wood Village. We are just .2 miles due South up 238th drive. Reminiscent of a cozy alpine cabin, NW Compassion is a nice little island of comfort away from busy city life. Our knowledgeable and friendly staff will treat you just like family as soon as you walk in our doors! We have a Good size parking lot, so finding a spot to park should be a breeze. At this time, we are a cash-only dispensary but do have an ATM on site. We are open six days a Week, from 7am to 10pm and closed Saturday. Tired of dried up old pre-packaged flower? So are we! We keep our bud freshly sealed in professional apothecary-style jars. We pick out the best nugs and weigh your flower out right in front you. What you see is exactly what you get! At NW Compassion, we are known for providing exceptional value and variety. ** The One and Only Nw Compassion is dedicated to giving Adults 21+ and medical patients safe access to the best quality cannabis products with some of the Lowest Prices In The Country. Licensed by OLCC, City of Wood Village. **OLCC/State Tax 17%. City of Wood Village Tax 3%. **Total recreational tax 20%** Recreational consumers may purchase up to 1 oz of flower, 5 grams of extracts, 16 oz solid edibles (up to 50mg THC/pack) & 72 fl oz liquid cannabinoid product **We Guarantee everything we sell 100%. Come Talk To Us within 30 days of your purchase, If your not happy, were not happy and we will make it right by you within reason. Without YOU there is no US & We want to treat you like we want to be treated!! Every day and Every time you come to visit us.** ---------------------------------------- *Our mission is to provide a safe clean and affordable environment for all of our patients to pick up their medicine . We want to give a warm welcome from our inviting staff and make patients feel at home when they come down to N.W. Compassion. We are an ever growing always expanding universe and we are glad you are a part of it .*