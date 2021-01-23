Oasis Cannabis | Glendale (Adult Use)
RECREATIONAL/ADULT USE SALES HAVE BEGUN! This includes all three Oasis locations: North Chandler, South Chandler & Glendale. Open 8am-10pm. Please make sure to bring your valid photo ID. Customers without a photo ID, under the age of 21, or with expired identification will not be permitted entry. Due to an industry-wide shortage of product, we have unfortunately had to temporarily pause all daily, weekly & monthly specials. The following discounts are still applicable to select groups: – Senior discount (10% off) – Veteran/Military/First Responder discount (10% off) We encourage you to check out our Loyalty Program, available to all customers: https://www.oasiscannabisaz.com/loyalty/ (Terms & conditions apply) Covid-19 safety measures will be strictly enforced including, but not limited to: – Mandatory social distancing for all customers – Masks required for anyone on the premises – Increased sanitation procedures at all facilities By law, recreational customers are limited to: – 28 grams (One ounce) of marijuana products, – of which 5g can be concentrated products (edibles, cartridges, concentrates, etc.) *An in-house flower limit of 14g applies to all recreational/adult-use customers Please be respectful of all customers and staff members and try to keep your transaction as quick as possible. Thank you for understanding while we navigate this unprecedented time. Congratulations, Arizona! #FindYourOasis
What is the Oasis Loyalty Program? The Oasis Loyalty Program gives our patients the ability to earn and track points with each purchase. Each purchase gets you closer to the next redeemable item, so you can stack your points now, and save big later. There is no cost to join and any customer with a mobile phone number may participate. How Does it Work? - Members earn 1 point for every dollar spent on each purchase. Points are awarded at the end of each transaction. - Points can be used to redeem available rewards or members can choose to save their points for redemption later. - Members may receive surprise rewards via our Loyalty SMS Messages - Every member receives a birthday reward.
