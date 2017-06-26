Find Your Oasis. Oasis Cannabis is dedicated to providing safe, reliable, and affordable legal access of the highest quality marijuana products to Oregon Medical Marijuana card holders and adults over the age of 21, while keeping in compliance with the current cannabis laws and policies in Oregon. We are proud to offer you only the best cannabis flower, infused topicals, edibles, BHO, cartridges, RSO, CBD Products, clones, pre-rolls glassware, and more! We strive to enhance the lives of our patients and customers while changing the perception of cannabis as a safe recreational substance and a viable, safe medicine for an array of conditions. It is our task to educate patients and customers in marijuana, and to raise the standard for cannabis dispensaries everywhere. We are conveniently located on Main Street in Monmouth, just three blocks west of Highway 99W. All prices include tax. Student/Veteran/Senior discount- 10% off all regularly priced items Cash only: ATM Located Inside