OA north is a great facility. All the workers were extremely nice. Which is great since most astablishments workers are rude and not wanting to be there. Here Everyone seem happy land enjoying being at work. ok about the Bud let me tell ya I hope there quality doesn't go down now that everyone is able to buy. Cause let me tell ya no matter what strain I got the bus was perfect. Reminds me of some on school dro. if you know what I mean. The shatter wasn't too bad either. The prices could be a bit lowers but that would be the only con. other than that I would definitely recommend this location to everyone. I hope its not too pack when I go back today . 🤞