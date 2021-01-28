Oasis Cannabis | South Chandler: Recreational/Adult-use menu Oasis Cannabis AZ is a state-licensed adult use marijuana dispensary chain focused on providing the highest quality cannabis products to Arizona customers. With our three convenient Valley locations we are able to serve the Phoenix-Metro area with ease. We proudly feature one of Arizona’s largest selections of bulk flower in a variety of different strains, prices and qualities. Our concentrates include distillate & live resin vape cartridges, wax, shatter, live resin, rosin, diamonds/sauce, CBD isolate, sublingual sprays, inhalers and more. We also carry edibles from top Arizona chefs as well as topicals, tinctures & CBD pet products. For more info on pricing, see our menu or visit our website at oasiscannabisaz.com 8:00AM-10:00PM EVERYDAY | ATM ON SITE | WE ARE NOT ACCEPTING VISA CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS AT THE MOMENT. Instagram: @OasisDispo Twitter: @OasisMMJ www.oasiscannabisaz.com ____________________________________________ Discounts: SENIOR DISCOUNT Seniors 55+ receive 10% off your entire purchase (Exclusions & restrictions may apply) VETERAN DISCOUNT Veterans & First responders receive 10% off your entire purchase (Exclusions & restrictions may apply) OASIS LOYALTY PROGRAM Visit our website for NEW Loyalty Rewards program. (Terms & conditions apply) ---------------------------------------- *All vendor days/promotions are subject to change without notice and other restrictions may apply for all deals and discounts. While supplies last on qualifying items. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined. Other terms and conditions may apply. ---------------------------------------- #FindYourOasis #ODMMJ #OasisDispo #CBD #Oasis #Leafly #BlueDream #GreenCrack #Drip #Timeless #HighGradeAZ #PineappleExpress #GSC #GG4 #Chandler #Arizona #Phoenix #OasisDispensaries #OasisCannabis #Dispensarynearme ----------------------------------------