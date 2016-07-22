Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Now fully OLCC licensed!
Store Hours:
9:00am - 8:00pm Monday - Sunday
At Oasis Cannabis, we aim to provide the highest quality medicine and education to our patients. We are currently selling recreational to those 21 years of age and over! OMMP patients are also welcome!.
Veteran Discounts available.
Cash Only: ATM on site
308 Villa rd. Suite 115, Newberg Oregon 97132
Located just off 99W on Villa rd inside the Providence Newberg Medical Plaza, just down the road from the Human Bean.
instagram: oasisnewberg