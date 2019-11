Oasis Cannabis Superstore is one of the largest dispensaries in not only the Denver area, but the entire United States. Our cornerstones are our absolutely massive flower selection and our dedication to the customer service experience. Come in to browse our selection of hundreds of strains from growers all across Colorado. Stay for our knowledgeable staff, our regular promotions, and our laid back atmosphere centered around you. Come in and experience the Oasis difference today. Two locations: 44th & Sheridan - Open until midnight Monday-Saturday. Open until 10pm on Sunday Evans & Monaco - Open until 10pm everyday.