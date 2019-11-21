Follow
Deals
First-Time Patient Deal (FTP)
Valid 3/1/2019 – 3/2/2020
BUY ONE GET ONE FREE (BOGO) any one item + 10% OFF the rest of your purchase!
First-Time Patients BUY ONE GET ONE FREE (BOGO) on any one regular priced item + 10% OFF the rest of your purchase! (UP TO A 1/4 OZ OF FLOWER, CANNOT BE USED ON DERP FARMS, GROW SCIENCES AND NECTAR FARMS) Valid once per location on first visit only. (Cannot be combined with other discounts, regular priced items only, exclusions and restrictions apply)
All Products
Sunset Sherbert *Platinum* (H)
from Herbal Wellness Center
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Moon Rocks - Sour Diesel
from MoonRocks by Hindu
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Do-Si-Dos #12 *Diamond* (I)
from Tierra Grow
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Gas Pedal *Gold*
from Cresco Labs
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
818 OG *Platinum* (I)
from Herbal Wellness Center
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Kimbo Kush *Gold* (H)
from Giving Tree Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Sweet Pink Grapefruit *Diamond* (S)
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Moon Rocks - GSC
from MoonRocks by Hindu
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
White Fire OG *Platinum* (H)
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Snake Venom *Platinum* (H)
from Sublime Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Superglue *Diamond* (I)
from Sublime Brands
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Cookie Monster *Diamond* (I)
from Herbal Wellness Center
___
THC
___
CBD
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Tangie Wreck *Gold*
from Herbal Wellness Center
___
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Watermelon Popcorn *DeRP*
from Derp Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Watermelon
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Golden Lemon *Platinum* (H)
from High Grade AZ
___
THC
___
CBD
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
LA Confidential *Silver* (I)
from The Giving Tree
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Blackberry Kush *Diamond* (I)
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blackberry Kush
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Cactus Breath *Diamond* (H)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cactus Breath
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Cookie Burn *Platinum* (H)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cookie Burn
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Daywrecker Diesel *Diamond* (H)
from Grow Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Daywrecker Diesel
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Dirty Little Secret *Diamond* (H)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dirty Little Secret
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Dr. Who *Platinum* (H)
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Jenny Kush *Platinum* (H)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Jenny Kush
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
L.I.T. (Lemonade Iced Tea) *Platinum*
from Tierra Grow
26.06%
THC
0%
CBD
LIT
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Lion's Milk *Platinum*
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lions Milk
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Mimosa *Silver* (H)
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
$49¼ ounce
$85½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Moose and Lobsta *Platinum* (S)
from Tierra Grow
23.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Moose and Lobsta
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
OG #18 *Diamond* (H)
from Tierra Grow
24.75%
THC
0%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Orange Cake *Platinum* (I)
from High Grade AZ
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cake
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Querkle *DeRP* (I)
from Derp Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Querkle
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Sour Legend *DeRP* (H)
from Derp Farms
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Legend
Strain
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$65½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Sunshine DayDream *Platinum* (I)
from Abundant Organics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunshine Daydream
Strain
$39⅛ ounce
$39⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$135½ ounce
$2391 ounce
Super Silver Haze *Gold* (S)
from MÜV Products
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
$64¼ ounce
$120½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Tropicana Cookies *Diamond* (S)
from Aeriz
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tropicana Cookies
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$150½ ounce
$2701 ounce
Vapen *Premium* Shatter - Bazooka Kush
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Vapen Shatter *Private Reserve* - Serpentine OG
from VAPEN Clear
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
Venom Shatter - Candyland
from Venom Extracts
70.5%
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Venom Shatter - Peyote
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Venom Shatter - Forest Fire
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Venom Nectar Sauce - MAC 1
from Venom Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$351 gram
$351 gram
