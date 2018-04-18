Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
OASIS DISPENSARIES is a state-licensed medical marijuana dispensary chain focused on providing the highest quality cannabis products to Arizona patients. With two convenient Chandler locations - plus online delivery and express pickup options - we are able to serve the greater East Valley area with ease. We proudly feature one of Arizona’s largest selections of bulk flower in a variety of different strains, prices and qualities. Our concentrates include distillate vape cartridges, wax, shatter, live resin, rosin, diamonds/sauce, CBD isolate, sublingual sprays, inhalers and more. We carry edibles from top brands plus topicals, tinctures and more!
NEW HOURS 8:00AM-10:00PM EVERYDAY | ATM ON SITE | TEMPORARILY NOT ACCEPTING DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS |
CBD Window: Open to everyone 18+, no medical marijuana card required. Hemp-derived CBD products.
Instagram: @OasisDispo
Twitter: @OasisMMJ
www.oasisdispensaries.net
__________________________________________
Flower Pricing:
Diamond: $45 | $85 | $150 | $270 OZ
Platinum: $39 | $75 | $135 | $239 OZ
Gold: $34 | $64 | $120 | $200 OZ
Silver: $25 | $49 | $85 | $150 OZ
____________________________________________
Discounts:
FIRST TIME PATIENT (FTP)
BUY ONE GET ONE FREE (BOGO) any one regular priced item + 10% off the rest of your purchase!
*Regular priced items, up to a 1/4 of flower, valid once per location on first visit only, exclusions apply
REEFER A FRIEND
Bring a friend with you next time to receive a free pre-roll w/purchase
OASIS WISDOM DISCOUNT
Seniors 55+ receive 10% off your entire purchase
THANK YOU VETERANS/FIRST RESPONDERS
Armed Forces, Veterans, Police, Fire, Paramedic, EMT etc. receive 10% off regularly priced items everyday
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Receive a free pre-roll on your birthday w/medicated purchase
OASIS LOYALTY POINTS
For every $100 spent, receive $3 in loyalty rewards (3%)
EARLY BIRD
Come in between 8-10am Monday-Thursday to receive 2x Veterans & Senior discounts!
*All vendor days/promotions are subject to change without notice and other restrictions may apply for all deals and discounts. While supplies last on qualifying items. Discounts cannot be stacked or combined. Other terms and conditions may apply.
----------------------------------------
----------------------------------------