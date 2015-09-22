Zetjune
can't wait to come in!!
4.5
10 reviews
Oasis was amazing! Was my first time in there and boy howdy was I like a kid in a candy store! Mari(sp?) at the front desk was super bubbly and had a great personality and Morgan, my budtender, gave me a tour and was super knowledgeable. Oasis has a customer forever in me and have stolen me from leaflife in casa grande permanently!
Amazing customer service and the friendliest tenders you can meet! Any issue I've had has been rectified with professionalism and they honestly have the best bud for the price of any east valley dispensary.
Amanda is rocking it! Loved her, worked to help me find exactly what I wanted.
This place always has the best deals. And the quality of their flower is top notch! I recommend this place to all my friends and family. Also, if you just want CBD, they have that too! Check them out!
love it especially the way they packaged their meds in glass jar no plastic . the blonde but tender was very awsome great vibes and complemented my oniel cap . great meds !
The Oasis is STILL my go to place for meds. They have a gr8 selection of flower and edibles. And my bud-tendress Amanda R is the Real Deal when it comes to giving personal advise for us. I've been to many other dispensaries but Oasis is always the place I go to when I want that special deal on Sativa's. Last time 11/8 when I was there we were talking about ease of medicating in certain functions and Amanda R suggested Golden Goat Dutchies with 6 spleefs rerolled and filtered. Love em, love this place and I hope Amanda R is ALWAYS my budtenderess Eric da Butcher
Thanks for keeping up the deals for the patients oasis
Great staff, clean environment, & great prices for quality products.
This Pharmacy is great all the way around ! Great Flower, great prices and Very Nice & Helpful Budtenders ! Courtney is very pleasant & Helpful every time ! All the staff is helpful & considerate. 👍👍💨💨💨