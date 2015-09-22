EricdaButcher on November 12, 2019

The Oasis is STILL my go to place for meds. They have a gr8 selection of flower and edibles. And my bud-tendress Amanda R is the Real Deal when it comes to giving personal advise for us. I've been to many other dispensaries but Oasis is always the place I go to when I want that special deal on Sativa's. Last time 11/8 when I was there we were talking about ease of medicating in certain functions and Amanda R suggested Golden Goat Dutchies with 6 spleefs rerolled and filtered. Love em, love this place and I hope Amanda R is ALWAYS my budtenderess Eric da Butcher