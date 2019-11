Our Mission is to provide Premium lab tested quality cannabis and cannabis accessories to patients of all ailments, and to help heal the sick, and calm the afflicted as we advocate for the progressive reform of marijuana laws in a safe and relaxing environment. Oasis isn't only a place on the map, with our cannabis, The Oasis is a place in your soul! We pride ourselves on having only TOP QUALITY PRODUCTS! We treat cannabis like its medicine, BECAUSE IT IS! Come in and chat with our highly educated Dispensary Agents about any of your canna-needs!