Obama Kush & Clown Royal are now available for $60/oz, grown by yours truly :)
About
Serving the cannabis community, OGCC believes cannabis is a way of life. A way of life that embraces healing, happiness and growth. We pride ourselves in award winning strains and the best prices in Yamhill county.
(All prices on our menu INCLUDE tax!)