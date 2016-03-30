Abigail1983
Great central location
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.4
10 reviews
Great central location
Being the biggest store in Yamhill county, I expected to be rushed through my time here. it was the complete opposite. the people working here care about your needs as a consumer. everyone was very knowledgeable and willing to take their time with us. they consistently have product and prerolls by their own grow 'Skunk Train Farm', starting at just three bucks! I love going in on sundays, when they play funky music, and tuesdays are 2 stamp days. go check them out, it's worth your time!
got the 50$ oz skunk they were helpful and attentive
Not sure about this place
Been here twice. The owner likes to talk up his product A LOT. They grow their own which is nice. I grabbed a few strains looking for one specific which won’t be rdy til mid Jan. I will go back for that strain only in hopes that it resembles the strain Medicine Woman. It is called Nurse Jackie. Buds are pretty average when it comes to trim. Smokes fairy well. No real complaints beside the trimming job. There were other strains that I’d try in the future. Another thing I did notice was the lady at the register did not print the correct label on the weed I had chosen. She did get the weight correct tho.
While visiting family in Mack, we had visited a few locations, but only one got our repeat business again, and again, and again. The employees are passionate about their products, and have a good selection to choose from. Strawdawg Guava was our favorite. Thanks for helping us get through our Thanksgiving away from home.
calming
I go here to get all my medicine, never had an issue
People are awesome!
Best place ever!