Keefg420 on December 22, 2018

Been here twice. The owner likes to talk up his product A LOT. They grow their own which is nice. I grabbed a few strains looking for one specific which won’t be rdy til mid Jan. I will go back for that strain only in hopes that it resembles the strain Medicine Woman. It is called Nurse Jackie. Buds are pretty average when it comes to trim. Smokes fairy well. No real complaints beside the trimming job. There were other strains that I’d try in the future. Another thing I did notice was the lady at the register did not print the correct label on the weed I had chosen. She did get the weight correct tho.