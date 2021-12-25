THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY AT CHECKOUT! All taxes are included in the list price. Ocean Grown Farms is a recreational marijuana provider fully licensed and insured. Every customer must be 21 or older to legally purchase cannabis. Please remember some basics: Never drive and use Cannabis - always put your marijuana in the trunk of your vehicle. You can get a DUI if you have marijuana in the cabin of the car. Going out? Some venues have Cannabis consumption areas but be mindful not to flaunt your consumption. Avoid public consumption unless otherwise posted. WE ARE CANNABIS AMBASSADORS CHANGING STEREOTYPES! Never buy for someone under 21 ! Always recycles your packaging! Nothing worse than seeing marijuana litter on the ground. We are setting an example. Hashtag yourself recycling your 420 packaging on Instagram and tag us ! You will be rewarded! old.heads.new.license