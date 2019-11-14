Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We will be closed on Thursday, Nov 28th to let our employees spend Thanksgiving with their family. Thank you for understanding.
About
Flower starts at $4.80 Grams & $15.60 Eighths INCLUDING TAX
Premium Indoor $90 Ounces INCLUDING TAX (While supplies last)
* * * Multiple indoor flower strains to choose from!
-----------------------------------------
At OG Collective, we take great pride in our ability to offer quality products at unbeatable prices while maintaining a friendly, knowledgeable, and clean environment for medical and recreational customers alike. Located in the Coachella Valley.
-----------------------------------------
Daily deals on flower, vapes, and more! See our 'Deals' tab for more info.
Special OG discounts :
- 20% off Loyalty Card Discount
- 10 visits = 20% off your next purchase! (Pick up a loyalty card at any location)
- 10% off Senior Citizen Discount
- 55+
- 10% off Veteran/Military Discount
- Thank you for your service!
- 10% off Birthday Discount
- Happy Birthday!
***Discounts are good on regular priced items and cannot be combined with other discounts, including any sales and Bulk Discount Ounces.
-----------------------------------------
RETURN POLICY :
All returns/exchanges for broken and/or malfunctioning products require a receipt and must be taken to the OG location where the purchase was made. We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!