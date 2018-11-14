Ohana Gardens Collective is a Sacramento and its surrounding areas Recreational Marijuana Delivery Service Ohana Gardens Collective operates as a Sacramento-based cannabis family, serving adult-use(21+) and medical cannabis customers (MMIC) throughout the region. Fully compliant with city-wide regulations and CA Prop 64, Ohana Gardens Collective’s team strives to exceed its recreational customers’ expectations in every way. From exemplary customer service to top-of-the-line product selection, Ohana Gardens Collective provides the ultimate marijuana experience. About: Ohana Gardens Collective was founded to provide qualifying medical marijuana patients in Sacramento and its surrounding areas with the cleanest, most efficient cannabis remedies and compassionate customer service. The delivery team creates an above and beyond customer experience from dispatch to delivery. Thanks to its efforts, Ohana Gardens Collective became one of the first licensed cannabis delivery services in Sacramento. The staff behind Ohana Gardens seeks to improve both itself and its Sacramento cannabis community continually. Connoisseurs and newcomers alike can quickly connect with Ohana Gardens’ team to ask questions about products, or cannabis in general. When it comes to its customers, each and ever person’s cannabis wants and needs are always Ohana Gardens Collective’s top priority. Products: Ohana Gardens strives to maintain and continue to supply customers with top-notch products from both our local farmer's as well as big-name brands. Carrying fully licensed and lab tested products from CBD, flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and vape cartridges, to edibles, drinks, tinctures, and accessories. We take our customers opinions to heart and encourage constructive feedback and recommendations regarding the brands and products we carry, as we are forever committed to providing a solution for all of our most loyal customers. Process: The delivery team at Ohana Gardens makes ordering top-quality cannabis simple. New customers can submit there information (Government I.D., as well as address for delivery) via text to (916) 354-9646, an email to info@ohanagardens.org, or through one of our online ordering outlets. Once verified, Sacramento patrons can simply call, text, or order online to place their orders and await confirmation for the bill along with delivery eta, to then be delivered by a friendly and professional courier. Please try and have your physical ID as well as cash ready for every delivery, first or fifth, we are legally obligated to verify ID with every transaction. Plan for 1 to 2 and up to 3 hours in the busiest of times for us to complete deliveries as volume and geographical location play into the determination of the estimated time for delivery. We use state of the art apps and programs to keep our customers up to date through their delivery process. Service Locations: Ohana Gardens Collective’s couriers are trusted company owned employees and travel throughout Sacramento and the surrounding areas with their prepackaged order. Adult-use customers and medical marijuana patients in the following areas can easily order from Ohana Gardens with just a phone call or a text. Delivery minimums are listed next to the location, and are pre-tax. $50 Minimum Sacramento (North, East, West, Downtown, Midtown), Antelope, Arden, Carmichael, Citrus Heights, North Highlands, Roseville, Rio Linda $60 Minimum Fair Oaks, Gold River, Granite Bay, Orangevale, Pocket, Rancho Cordova, Rocklin, South Sacramento (south of highway 50) $100 Minimum Folsom, Elk Grove $150 Minimum Davis, Lincoln, Loomis, Woodland *Unfortunately at this moment we are unable to service outside of those locations i.e. Auburn, El Dorado Hills, Placerville, Rancho Murieta, etc. Welcome to the FIRST legal recreational delivery service in the Sacramento area! Adult Use Requirements - 21+, Valid ID, DL or Passport 15% excise tax, 8.25% sales tax, 4% city tax Purchase Limits- 1 oz dried flower, 8 grams concentrate. Medical Use Requirements: With MMIC card, you are tax exempt from sales and use tax, but still have to pay 15% + 4% tax. Purchase Limits - 8 oz dried flower http://www.dhhs.saccounty.net/PUB/Pages/Medical-Marijuana-Identification-Card-Program/Medical-Marijuana-Identification-Card---Frequently-Asked-Questions.aspx