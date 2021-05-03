This was not my first time going in, and typically have had a decent experience up until today. The budtender had a horrible attitude, he was outside smoking a cigarette when I pulled into the parking lot. He threw his cigarette down like somebody had shit in his cheerios. When I walked in I was asked very rudely for my state ID card, so much attitude with this guy, once I got back I asked about the $8/g kush mints they had online, he told me they had sold out and only had outdoor grow kush mints, proceeds to show me and I said no thanks. There wasn't even a bud structure to the so called out door grow. So I began looking for another strain of flower, found kush mints pre packaged and asked if this was the kush mints for 8/g, I was then told very rudely "I guess" I ended up getting 3 grams for $27, and a pack of zen edibles. This will be the last time I ever come back, and not because of product. The attitudes here are absolutely horrid, I will make the drive to tulsa before coming back!!!!