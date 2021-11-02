OHG (Oklahoma Home Grown) Superstore
Promotions
$1.99 MOBY DICK PREROLLS - 1 GRAM!!! $3.99 EVERYTHING'S OK PREROLLS - 1 GRAM!!! 2/$8 SUBLIME PREROLLS - 1 GRAM!!! ALL PREMIUM GRAMS $9.99 THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST!!! ALL $9.99 GRAMS - $7.99 THROUGH DECEMBER 31ST!!! $1.99 GRAMS - $5.99 1/8 - $9.99 - 1/4 - QUALITY GROUND!!! $17.99 1/2 OUNCE - $25 OUNCE - QUALITY GROUND FLOWER!!! $22 QUARTERS - LUCKY FARMS GELATO OR KUSH MINTS!!! $3.99 SUBLIME SUCKERS - 25MG!!! $6.99 CRUMBLE COOKIES - 50MG!!! $8.99 SOL GUMMIES - 100MG!!! $14.99 EASY STREET FULL SPECTRUM GUMMIES - 100MG!!! 2/$30 RSO SIMPSON OIL - 1 GRAM!!! $19.99 1906 TABLET BOTTLES!!! $9.99 MZC BUDDER - 1 GRAM!!! $9.99 DAB SYRINGE - 1 GRAM!!! $9.99 IT'S CURED CONCENTRATES - 1 GRAM!!! $11 SOL CARTRIDGES - 1 GRAM!!! $15.99 ARROWHEAD SUGAR - 1 GRAM!!! $15.99 '64 FARMS SUGAR WAX - 1 GRAM!!! $19.99 VERDE CARTRIDGES - 1 GRAM!!! $23.99 CACTUS FLOWER DISPOSABLES - .5 GRAM!!! $24.99 BOSON LIVE CONCENTRATES - 1 GRAM!!! $25.99 VIOLA LIVE WAX - 1 GRAM!!! $28.99 SELECT CARTRIDGES - 1 GRAM!!! $29.99 PEACE OUT PODS - .5 GRAM!!!
10% LOYALTY PROGRAM!!! STOP BY AND REGISTER TODAY!!! WE APPRECIATE YOU!!!
