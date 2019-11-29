Follow
Ohio Valley Natural Relief
740-792-4267
51 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
All Products
Magic Panda
from Buckeye Relief
0.37%
THC
9.51%
CBD
High CBD Hybrid
Strain
$502 g
In-store only
Purple Bomb
from Galenas
18.5%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Hybrid/Indica
Strain
$432 g
In-store only
Chookies
from Galenas
31.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Hybrid/Indica
Strain
$502 g
In-store only
Member Berry
from Galenas
20.2%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Hybrid/Indica
Strain
$472 g
In-store only
Black Jack
from Grow Ohio
23.8%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Hybrid/Indica
Strain
$952 g
In-store only
Ghost Ship
from Grow Ohio
17.04%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$482 g
In-store only
Mastamynd Kush
from Standard Wellness
23.94%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$472 g
In-store only
Bubblegum Chem
from Buckeye Relief
26.17%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$432 g
In-store only
Plata Nube
from Buckeye Relief
25.54%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$432 g
In-store only
Hamma
from Buckeye Relief
26.17%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$432 g
In-store only
Poochie Love
from Buckeye Relief
25.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
South Indian Sativa
Strain
$502 g
In-store only
Star Cookie
from Buckeye Relief, LLC
24.22%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$482 g
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Tincture
from Grow Ohio
679.08mg
THC
13.18mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$1501 oz
In-store only
Butterfly Effect CBD Tincture
from Grow Ohio
109.11mg
THC
120.05mg
CBD
CBD
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Tincture
from Grow Ohio
440mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$901 oz
In-store only
440 Oil for Oral Admin
from One Orijin LLC
15.23mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$80½ g
In-store only
Capsules
from One Orijin LLC
10.52mg
THC
0.01mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$40½ g
In-store only
Oil Syringe Sativa
from Grow Ohio
340.5mg
THC
4.15mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Oil Syringe
from Grow Ohio
325.16mg
THC
91.37mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Gibsonburg Gummies
from Standard Wellness
109.24mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$47pack of 13
In-store only
Butterfly Effect CBD 1:1 Gummie
from Grow Ohio LLC
107.33mg
THC
114.92mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$54pack of 9
In-store only
Wana Sour Gummies
from Buckeye Relief
90mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$46pack of 10
In-store only
Wana Sour Gummies 2:1
from Buckeye Relief
104.08mg
THC
182.78mg
CBD
$54pack of 10
In-store only
BR Dark Chocolate
from Buckeye Relief, LLC
98mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$39pack of 10
In-store only
Wana Sour Gummies
from Buckeye Relief
99.9mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$46pack of 10
In-store only
Wana Sour Gummies 1:1
from Buckeye Relief
95.52mg
THC
91.65mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$50pack of 10
In-store only
Wana Sour Gummies
from Buckeye Relief
108.45mg
THC
6.3mg
CBD
Indica
Strain
$46pack of 10
In-store only
Cokoh Crush Hard Candy
from Cure Ohio
106.2mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$46each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Lozenges
from Grow Ohio
110.43mg
THC
1.86mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$54each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies
from Grow Ohio LLC
115.17mg
THC
1.65mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies
from Grow Ohio LLC
107.01mg
THC
2.48mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$50pack of 9
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies
from Grow Ohio LLC
107.01mg
THC
2.21mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$50pack of 9
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummies
from Grow Ohio LLC
112.34mg
THC
3.2mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Gummie Go Pack
from Grow Ohio
21.51mg
THC
0.27mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Butterfly Effect Lozenges Go Pack
from Grow Ohio
28.92mg
THC
0.92mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$13.5each
In-store only
Soothe Salve
from Standard Wellness
294mg
THC
301.5mg
CBD
Hybrid Blend
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Manna Transdermal Patch
from Standard Wellness
20mg
THC
0.06mg
CBD
$18each
In-store only
Manna Transdermal Patch
from Standard Wellness
89.82mg
THC
0.15mg
CBD
$75pack of 5
In-store only
Cokoh Fix Vape Carts
from Cure Ohio
124.7mg
THC
243.1mg
CBD
$80each
In-store only
Disposable Vape Pen Gelato
from Buckeye Relief
200.09mg
THC
103.33mg
CBD
$59each
In-store only
12