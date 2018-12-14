When Michael Petrella witnessed firsthand the suffering that accompanied his father’s battle with Stage 4 cancer, he knew there had to be a way to ease the pain of those struggling through similar circumstances. Now as the owner and CEO of Ohio Valley Natural Relief in Jefferson County — the youngest of his kind in the state — Petrella has found a way to make it happen. In the summer of 2018, Ohio Valley Natural Relief was chosen to receive a medical marijuana license from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, and from there, set out toward its goal. As a locally owned and operated business, OVNR always has the best interests of the community at heart. The staff is dedicated to providing only the highest quality, lab-tested medical marijuana products to those dealing with physical pain and psychological stress, all while following the guidance of doctors and pharmacists.