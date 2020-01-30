102 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 38
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$305
All Products
Chitral Sunset
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Chitral Sunset
Strain
$1751 oz
In-store only
Grape Stomper
from Unknown Brand
18.62%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Grape Stomper
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
Lemon Jack
from Unknown Brand
16%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Lemon Jack
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
Pheno 51
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Pheno 51
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
Bio J
from Unknown Brand
27.5%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Bio J
Strain
$160½ oz
In-store only
Tropicana Pie
from Unknown Brand
18.6%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Tropicana Pie
Strain
$3051 oz
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
28.66%
THC
0.1%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$170½ oz
In-store only
Sojay
from Unknown Brand
20.51%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Sojay Haze
Strain
$100½ oz
In-store only
707 Headband
from Unknown Brand
19.26%
THC
0.1%
CBD
707 Headband
Strain
$102½ oz
In-store only
GG #4
from Unknown Brand
24.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
GG #4
Strain
$160½ oz
In-store only
Sunshine Lime
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sunshine Lime
Strain
$2501 oz
In-store only
Paradise Circus
from Unknown Brand
22%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Paradise Circus
Strain
$150½ oz
In-store only
Butterfly Effect | Tincture 6 day
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$135660 g
In-store only
Butterfly Effect | Tincture 1:1 1 Day
from Unknown Brand
110mg
THC
110mg
CBD
$60110 g
In-store only
Beneleaves | Tincture Mango Lime | 110mg
from Unknown Brand
75mg
THC
___
CBD
$50110 g
In-store only
Beneleaves | Tincture Orange Vanilla | 110mg
from Unknown Brand
60mg
THC
___
CBD
$50110 g
In-store only
Vireo Health | Oral Sol Blue - 6:1 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
15mg
THC
89.88mg
CBD
$42110 g
In-store only
Vireo Health | Oral Sol Green - 1:1 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
57.89mg
THC
57.89mg
CBD
$41110 g
In-store only
Vireo Health | Oral Sol Indigo - 19:1 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
5.71mg
THC
101.71mg
CBD
$43110 g
In-store only
Vireo Health | Oral Sol Yellow - 1:6 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
99.25mg
THC
16.54mg
CBD
$42110 g
In-store only
Cure | Applicator Cokoh Fix F.E.C.O. | 590mg
from Unknown Brand
589.6mg
THC
3.4mg
CBD
$850.59 g
In-store only
Buckeye Relief | (IH) Live Resin Oro Blanco | .5g
from Unknown Brand
68.4%
THC
1.6%
CBD
Oro Blanco
Strain
$620.59 g
In-store only
Buckeye Relief | (IH) Live Resin Cosmic Glue | .5g
from Unknown Brand
66.22%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Cosmic Glue
Strain
$620.59 g
In-store only
Wellspring Fields | (I) Live Resin GMO | .95g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$860.95 g
In-store only
Wellspring Fields | (I) Live Resin Budder 2 Fences | .9g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$820.59 g
In-store only
WellSpring Fields | RSO | .5g
from Unknown Brand
63%
THC
5%
CBD
$500.59 g
In-store only
Wellspring Fields | (SH) Crumble Midnight Miracle | .97g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$800.97 g
In-store only
Wellspring Fields | (I) Crumble Snow Ripper | .97mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$780.97 g
In-store only
Standard Wellness | (IH) Wax - Mastamynd 2 | .94g
from Unknown Brand
582.8mg
THC
13.16mg
CBD
$80590 g
In-store only
Butterfly Effect | Tincture 2 day
from Unknown Brand
220mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$60220 g
In-store only
Butterfly Effect | Syringe Burkle 3pk | 1.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1501.5 g
In-store only
Firelands Scientific | (SH) Live Rosin Sophie's Breath | .9g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$800.59 g
In-store only
Standard Wellness | (IH) Live Wax - Headband | .47g
from Unknown Brand
289.34mg
THC
45.08mg
CBD
Headband
Strain
$450.59 g
In-store only
Firelands Scientific | Edibles Berry Granola | 34mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$16each
In-store only
Vireo Health | SoftGel Oral Sol Green - 1:1 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
50.33mg
THC
47.28mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Vireo Health | SoftGel Oral Sol Red - 1:19 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
95.36mg
THC
4.69mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Vireo Health | SoftGel Oral Sol Yellow - 1:6 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
94.64mg
THC
15.52mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Vireo Health | SoftGel Oral Sol Blue - 6:1 | 110mg (1day)
from Unknown Brand
14.29mg
THC
85.71mg
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Beneleaves | Gummies Mango Lime | 100mg
from Unknown Brand
97.04mg
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
Beneleaves | Gummies Orange Vanilla | 100mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
___
CBD
$48each
In-store only
123