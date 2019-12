All tax is included in our prices! Ojai Greens has been selected and licensed by the City of Ojai to provide Medical cannabis to qualifying patients at our dispensary and we will offer delivery in Ojai and the unincorporated areas of Ventura County for our patients who cannot come in. Our dispensary will be accepting appointments in advance. Additionally, we will have walk-in appointments available in our schedule. Ojai Greens is a family owned and operated business. We are a family of lifelong Ventura County residents. Our history in this county goes back to the 1940’s when our matriarch came here as a child. Our family has experienced first-hand the benefits of cannabis products while fighting cancer among other things which in turn convinced us to get involved in helping to educate people on the medicinal benefit of cannabis. We at Ojai Greens are committed to serving the patients in our community with the highest quality of cannabis. We will strive to protect our patients’ privacy and provide safe access to the medicines they need. Our mission is to immerse ourselves in the community and through education we hope to create a long-lasting partnership. Ojai Greens is a locally licensed and State Licensed facility. We are honored that the City of Ojai has put their trust in us to bring this valuable service to the community as one of the few Medical Cannabis Dispensaries now open in all of Ventura County. NOW OPEN!!!! GIVE US A CALL AT (805) 64-OG-420