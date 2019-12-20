14 products
Lilac Diesel 1&10 (Tax Included)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
18.02%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Lilac Diesel
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
Gelato #3 (Includes Tax)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
15%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$181 gram
$181 gram
$60⅛ ounce
$115¼ ounce
$220½ ounce
$4001 ounce
GSCxTangerine Haze (Tax included)
from Unknown Brand
12.45%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$161 gram
$161 gram
$50⅛ ounce
$95¼ ounce
$180½ ounce
$3401 ounce
Member Berry (Tax Included)
from White Sage Horticulturalist Service
23.82%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Member OG (Tax Included)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
23.52%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Member OG
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
$125¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4401 ounce
Natural Gas (Tax Included)
from Oklahoma Grow Specialist
15.6%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Natural Gas
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Okie G (Tax Included)
from Oklahoma Grow Specialist
15.12%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Okie G
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$32⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Pineapple Thai (Tax Included)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
16.11%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Pineapple Thai
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2601 ounce
Strawberry Banana (Tax Included)
from 918 Cultivate
23.12%
THC
1.72%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
TriAngel Fire (Tax included)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
12.45%
THC
0.04%
CBD
TriAngel Fire
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
$125¼ ounce
Clementine (Tax Included)
from 918 Cultivate
15.71%
THC
2.32%
CBD
Clementine
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Gelato Cake 6&7 (Tax Included)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
18.18%
THC
0.13%
CBD
Gelato Cake
Strain
$201 gram
$201 gram
$65⅛ ounce
$125¼ ounce
$240½ ounce
$4401 ounce
Purple Sunset (Tax Included)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
16.92%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Purple Sunset
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$45⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$160½ ounce
$3001 ounce
Durban Kush Pre-roll (2 Pack)
from White Sage Horticultural Services
28%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Durban Kush
Strain
$22pack of 2
$22pack of 2