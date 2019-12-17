Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Okie Brothers Pharm is locally owned and family operated. We are located on Route 66 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. All test results are available for viewing right on the counter while you can see and smell each strain. We offer high quality CBD products in the front and exceptional THC products behind our glass wall, at fair prices.