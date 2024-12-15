usually I hate writing negative reviews but this isn't just for this dispo. This should be brought to the attention of all dispo's. I usually am happy with my shakes......that is if it's Shake. Shake to me is tiny pieces of bud or the hairs and I expect some leaf. Now everyone should know the difference between Shake and trim. Trim being mainly leafs and some stems, some pieces of bud and hairs. Now when you say oz of Shake please make sure it's Shake and not trim, because what I got tonight was straight trim