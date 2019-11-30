Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
GG4 & Tangerine Dream $8g / $25-1/8 / $50-1/4 / $100-1/2 / $175oz $99 OZ of D.P. Shake!! Forbidden Fruit and Durban Poison in stock now!!!
About
We are a 100% Local Okie Family owned and operated dispensary located on Hwy 20, across from Dollar General and the Claremore airport. We are proud and thankful to serve our fellow Okies and we pride ourselves on providing quality medication and education on all of our products. We offer fair pricing and discounts for our seniors, veterans, and minors. We are outside of city limits so no city sales tax!