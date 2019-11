LATE NIGHT HOURS COMING SOON!!! ***All prices listed are tax-included and we have out-the-door pricing listed in-store.*** •••OPEN 10:00am to 8:00pm Monday through Saturday and 12:00pm to 4:20pm Sunday••• Great selection of top shelf flower, oil cartridges, THC edibles, and accessories. •••Daily Specials...Every day••• Tons of FREE parking. Convenient curbside parking for a true in-and-out experience. Convenient medicinal marijuana dispensary located just off of Aspen/Kenosha. OKind Cannabis Co. is your one-stop-shop for all of your medicinal cannabis needs in the greater Tulsa area. 904 W Kenosha St Unit B, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 OKind Cannabis Co. is a medicinal marijuana dispensary located in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. We have a knowledgeable staff on hand to assist with your medicinal needs, whether it be pain management, treatment for epilepsy, anxiety or depression, or any other medically diagnosed ailment. Here at OKind, we carry a wide range of products including, but not limited to, concentrates, edibles, flower and accessories. We regularly have over 40 different types of flower, along with over 25 different strains of cartridges, a wide range of THC edibles, and more products constantly arriving!