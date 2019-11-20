Follow
OklaBudz Dispensary
decarbonized shake oz
from decarbonized shake
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 oz
In-store only
$10 Body Infusion 25mg
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
In-store only
Chocolate Skunk
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Stardawg OG
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry sour diesel
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Train Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato #23
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
500 ml Vape Cartridge
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Goriila Glue #4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Island Sweet Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
NORTHERN LIGHTS
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Tahoe OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Tahoe OG Kush
Strain
$101 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Pressed Hash
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Keef Crumble
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
500 mg Canna Nectar
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
MG Kush Full Gram Pre-Roll
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
King Louis XIII
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$5each
In-store only
$30 200 mg Body Butter
from Unknown Brand
200mg
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
OklaBudz Tray
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Dry Ice Hash
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only