Oklabudz mission is to dispense premium grade cannabis and cannabis products. The focus will be to procure and sell a recognizable retail brand of excellence. The products will be professionally processed, packaged and presented to patients in a service-focused environment. Staff will be knowledgeable of the products we are dispensing and will be able to provide patients insight into the effects of each cannabis type. The workforce will be diverse and will also be trained to serve patients courteously, informatively, and always with their dignity in mind. Finally, Oklabudz intends to be regarded by the local community and patients as a professional operation who adds economic and health value to the local population.